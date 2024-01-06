CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake police are investigating a shooting that left a teenaged boy dead, and another seriously injured, police said.

On Friday just after 11 p.m., police were called to the 4000 block of Schooner Trail for the report that two people had been shot. One of the victims, a teenage boy, died at the scene, and a man was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip at p3tips.com.

We are working to learn more about this incident.