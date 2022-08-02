PORSTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police is investigating two overnight shooting incidents Tuesday morning.

According to police, they were notified of two men arriving at the hospital with gunshot wound injuries before 2 a.m. this morning.

The first man arrived at the hospital around 1:18a.m. with a life-threatening injury.

Nearly 30 minutes later, the second man arrived at the hospital with a non life-threatening injury.

At this time, it is not known if these incidents are related.

10 On Your Side is working to learn what led up to the shootings and where they occurred.