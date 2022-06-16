NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a double homicide in Newport News after two men were found dead inside of a 7-Eleven Wednesday evening.

According to police, officers responded to a suspicious situation at a business around 11:50 p.m. last night in the 1400 block of Kiln Creek Parkway. This is near the Fairway Plaza Shopping Center.

When police arrived on scene, they located two men with gunshot wounds. The men were pronounced deceased at the scene.

There is no further information to release at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous tip online at P3Tips.com.