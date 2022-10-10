HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police are investigating a shooting that left two men injured early Monday morning.

According to police, the shooting occurred around 3:50 a.m. in the 400 block of Glendale Road, near Victoria Boulevard and Hampton Roads Avenue.

When officers arrived on scene, they located two men who were shot. One of the men sustained non life-threatening injuries, while the other sustained life-threatening injuries.

Both men were transported to the hospital for treatment.

After a preliminary investigation, police said the men were shot while inside of a home.

There is no additional information to release at this time.