2 men, girl arrested after shooting at Norfolk Walmart

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Three Virginia Beach residents have been arrested after a shooting at a Norfolk Walmart on July 15 that left two people hurt.

Police say 18-year-old Lance B. Henderson and 19-year-old Josiah D. Williams have been charged with two counts of each of use of a firearm, malicious wounding, and conspiracy.

A 15-year-old girl was also charged with accessory after the fact, police say. She was released into the custody of a parent.

The shooting happened just before 3 p.m. July 15 in the parking lot of the Walmart at 1170 N. Military Highway.

Josiah D. Williams

Officers found a woman at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Lance B. Henderson

Minutes later, dispatchers said a second gunshot victim, a 17-year-old male, had arrived at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said both victims are expected to be OK.

Henderson and Williams are being held in the Norfolk City Jail with no bond. No other details are available at this time.

