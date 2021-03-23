2 major crashes on I-95 in Sussex on Tuesday morning; truck went off road into river, tractor-trailer flipped

Crews pull a truck and trailer from the Nottoway River after a crash off I-95 on March 23, 2021. (Virginia State Police image)

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police responded to two major crashes not far apart on I-95 in Sussex County on Tuesday morning, one of which involved a truck and trailer going off road into the Nottoway River.

The first happened around 3:10 a.m. at mile marker 31 when the driver of a tractor-trailer ran off southbound I-95 and struck a guardrail, before correcting into the median and overturning in the northbound lanes. The driver, 53-year-old Darrell Phillips, was entrapped but escaped uninjured. He was charged with reckless driving, failure to maintain proper control of vehicle.

Phillips’ tractor-trailer (Virginia State Police photo)

Police say the second crash happened shortly after in the northbound lanes of I-95 at mile marker 28. The driver of a Nissan Titan, Christopher Smidt, was pulling a trailer with two Harley Davidson motorcycles when he ran off the road into the Nottoway River.

Police say Smidt, of New Jersey, and his passenger were able to exit the truck before it was submerged and both were uninjured.

The investigation into that crash is ongoing and the Virginia State Police Search and Recovery Team helped recover the truck and trailer. The crashes caused closures on the interstate for several hours.