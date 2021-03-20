2 local police chiefs, civil rights leaders discuss ‘bridging the gap’ between law enforcement and community

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Bridging the gap between law enforcement and the community — that was the focus of a virtual public discussion Saturday between two local police chiefs and civil rights leaders.

The topics of discussion included community policing and how to prevent racial bias from influencing officers’ interactions with citizens.

“We need to move beyond words and words on paper and get it to practice. The one way we can utilize our own communities to help solve. That’s the true definition of community policing. The community and the police department come together to create a better environment,” said Dr. Robert K. Perkins, Professor of Sociology at NSU.

Chief Paul Neudigate of the Virginia Beach Police Department says that transparency with the community regarding the reports and data the department has will help bridge that gap.

“One of the things we can do is open our data up to public scrutiny. The data we collect belongs to the community. Historically, we probably haven’t done a good enough job documenting who we stop and circumstances.”

Gaylene Kanoyton, Virginia State Conference NAACP Region 1 Vice President says, “Until we diversify the police force, then these issues can be addressed. They won’t be addressed until then.”

Chief Larry Boone of Norfolk Police says it’s important to hire the right people for the position.

“We have to hire the right people. All the training in the world won’t stop you from being who you are.”

The group 200+ Men Inc. hosted the virtual discussion.