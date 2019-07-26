2 local men among 4 charged in connection to deadly Pennsylvania shooting

TOBYHANNA, Pa. (WBRE) — Four men are in custody, and are charged in connection with a deadly shooting in eastern Pennsylvania.

Pocono Mountain Regional police said in a news release 20-year-old Dahvaun Ewin, 18-year-old Nasiem Mayo, 23-year-old Shyheem Mitchell, and 18-year-old Malik Pruitt are behind bars.

WAVY sister station WBRE confirmed Mayo is from Hampton, while Ewin is from Newport News.

The four men charged are faced with a slew of charges in connection to the shooting. Ewin, Mayo and Mitchell are each charged with criminal homicide.

Police say the four men were involved in the shooting death of Daniel Santana, which arose following the armed robbery of a bottle of Hennessey.

The shooting happened just before 11:00 pm on Sunday night in a Pocono Country Place in the town of Coolbaugh Township. Santana was found dead inside a vehicle.

Two other men, Johnathan Nazario, and Angel Rodriguez were inside the car with Santana when he was shot. Those two men were not injured.