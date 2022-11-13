Separate crashes over the Veterans Day weekend killed two people, one in Hampton and another in York County.

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Two people were killed in separate crashes in Hampton and in York County over the Veterans Day holiday weekend, according to Virginia State Police.

A four-vehicle crash around 10:03 a.m. Friday morning in Hampton on Interstate 64 westbound, west of King Street killed one of the drivers, Lorenzo Arline II, 29.

One of the drivers involved, Mauro Francisco Zamora, 21, was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter, reckless driving, failing to move over, operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and obstruction of justice. Zamora’s passenger, Francisco Mauro Zamora Barahona, 48, was also charged with obstruction of justice. Both men were taken to Hampton City Jail, where they are being held without bond.

Zamora, who was driving a Ford E250/van, drove into an active lane closure closed off by the Virginia Department of Transportation to help state police and wrecker services from previous crashes.

According to state police, Zamora tried to drive out of the coned-off area and merge back into traffic. While moving into the traffic lane, Zamora struck a 2020 Honda Civic heading westbound. The driver of the Honda Civic then struck a westbound 2013 Acura ILX in the rear.

The driver of the Acura, Arline, lost control of his vehicle and spun across the traffic lanes and stopped after striking a VDOT/SSP 2020 Ford F250 truck that was stopped and helping with the lane closure, state police said. The driver of the VDOT vehicle was not inside at the time and was not injured.

The driver of the Honda Civic also was not injured, state police said.

Arline was taken to Riverside Regional Medical Center with serious injuries, and later died, according to state police.

In York County Saturday evening, the driver of a white sedan traveling eastbound on Bypass Road, west of Route 132, struck a 64-year-old man who was trying to cross Bypass Road and kept driving, state police said. The man was taken to Riverside, where he later died from the injuries suffered during the crash. He has yet to be identified.

Virginia State Police is looking for witnesses who may have been driving in the area around Bypass Road prior to or after the incident.

Anyone with information about that crash can contact state police at 757-425-4923 or at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.