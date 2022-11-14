Two people were injured in a crash Saturday evening on Portsmouth Boulevard near Suburban Drive.

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Two people suffered serious injuries and were hospitalized following a two-vehicle accident in the area of Portsmouth Boulevard at Suburban Drive Saturday evening.

Crews responded to the scene, and both vehicles involved sustained major damage, Suffolk Fire & Rescue said.

It was just one of two accidents crews responded to Saturday evening.

Crews also responded to a single-vehicle accident Saturday evening involving a pickup truck that flipped over the guardrail and into the trees on U.S. Route 58 westbound just past the Wilroy Road exit.



Suffolk Fire & Rescue said the person refused treatment at the scene.