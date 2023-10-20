SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Two people were injured Friday afternoon in a crash involving a Southampton County school bus and a pick-up truck.

The bus was crossing the median of Southampton Parkway to go to the high school around 2 p.m. when the driver of the pick-up truck struck the bus in its side, according to Maj. Camden Cobb of the Southampton County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver of the pick-up truck was flown to a hospital with major injuries, and the bus driver was taken to the hospital in an ambulance with minor injuries, Cobb said.

No students were on the bus at the time of the crash.

Cobb said a tractor-trailer managed to avoid hitting both the bus and pick-up truck, but got stuck in a ditch trying to avoid the crash.

Both westbound lanes of Southampton Parkway remained open, Cobb said, with eastbound lanes being closed for about 10 minutes immediately following the crash, at which point, one eastbound lane reopened to traffic.