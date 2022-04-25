NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) –Norfolk police are investigating a shooting that left two injured Monday morning.

According to police, the shooting was reported just before 2:30 a.m. in the 1700 block of Cypress Street.

When they arrived on scene, they located two victims with injuries believed to be non life-threatening.

Both victims have been transported to the hospital for treatment.

The motives and circumstances around the shooting are under investigation.

Those with information can submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.