JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Two people were injured and a power outage resulted from a single-vehicle crash in the Norge area of James City County Monday afternoon, police said.

James City County Police and Fire were dispatched to the 7300 block of Richmond Road near Norge Elementary to respond to a single-vehicle crash, police said. A 2021 Isuzu commercial truck going westbound on the road veered off and crashed into a Dominion power pole, leading to what police said was substantial damage and a power outage in parts of the nearby area.

A driver and a passenger, both James City County residents, were in the truck, with the passenger ejected from the vehicle, police said. They were taken to Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News with unknown injuries, police said.

Speeds is not believed to be a factor, according to preliminary assessments from police. Dominion Power was on the scene restoring property.