SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two people suffered serious injuries following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon on Godwin Boulevard in Suffolk, Suffolk Fire & Rescue said.

The crash happened at an intersection in the 2900 block of Godwin Boulevard near a Burger King and a car wash.

(Photo – Suffolk Fire & Rescue) (Photo – Suffolk Fire & Rescue) (Photo – Suffolk Fire & Rescue)

Two people were taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. Sentara Obici Hospital is about a half-mile away from the crash scene.

Photos from the scene show a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck that appeared to crash into a light pole at the intersection, while another vehicle also sustained damage, mostly to the front end of the vehicle as its front end went into a ditch in front of the Burger King. The same photos showed debris scattered in a crosswalk at the intersection.

Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to the crash.