SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Carolina Road in Suffolk Friday evening, Suffolk Fire and Rescue said.

(Photo – Suffolk Fire & Rescue)

The crash took place in the 800 block of Carolina Road, and the two injured adults were taken to an area hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening, Suffolk Fire and Rescue said.