GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — An 18-year-old and a 19-year-old were injured, one critically, following a police pursuit in Gloucester that ended in a crash over the weekend.

According to Virginia State Police, the incident began when a state trooper saw a 2003 Acura going in excess of 100 mph northbound on Route 17 and Fiddlers Green Road around 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

State troopers attempted to pull over the vehicle, but the driver failed to stop and a pursuit was initiated leading into Mathews County.

The vehicle then turned onto Route 198 where troopers set up and deployed a tire deflation device and made contact with the vehicle.

The driver continued to drive a short distance before running off the road onto the shoulder, losing control, and overturning at Buckley Hill Road.

The driver, an 18-year-old, was not wearing his safety belt and was ejected from the vehicle, suffering serious injuries. A 19-year-old passenger suffered non life-threatening injuries.

State police say charges are pending.