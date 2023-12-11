SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two people were extricated and taken to the hospital on Monday after their work truck crashed on I-664 in Suffolk.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue says it responded at 2:05 p.m. to the single-vehicle crash on southbound 664 at exit 9, south of College Drive.

The two people inside were pinned and were extricated about a half hour after the crash. One has serious injuries and the other’s are considered non life-threatening.

Photos from the scene provided by the department shows the truck was owned by Cardinal Canteen, a local food service company.

Firefighters work to secure the victims after a crash on I-664 in Suffolk on Dec. 11, 2023 (Courtesy of Suffolk Fire & Rescue)

The cause of the crash has not been released at this time.