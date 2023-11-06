NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two giraffes will be leaving the Virginia Zoo to stretch their legs with new herds.

Tisa and Mchanga were born at the Virginia Zoo respectively in 2022 and 2021. This will be a natural transition for them because giraffes tend to leave their tower to create new ones before they are two years old, in the wild.

These type of animal transfers are recommended by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums to ensure genetic diversity and continued growth of this endangered species.

The Virginia Zoo would everyone to stop by before the end of the month and see them before they leave.