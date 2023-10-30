CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Two people were found shot early Sunday morning in the area of Campostella Drive in Chesapeake, police say.

The Chesapeake Police Department said Monday that officers responded just after 2 a.m. to the 2700 block of Campostella Drive for the report of gunshots. .

One victim, a man, was found initially at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital. Officers found the second gunshot victim shortly after, police say. Both victims were listed in “stable” condition as of Monday morning.

At this time there’s no suspect information but the case is still under investigation.

Anyone with info is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.