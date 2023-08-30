PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Fire officials say two dogs and a turtle were rescued from a house fire on Tuesday in Portsmouth.

It broke out around 5:50 p.m. in the 500 block of Lilac Crescent and crews found smoke coming from the home when they arrived around 6 p.m., Portsmouth Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Joseph Teartt says. About 30 fire personnel in total responded.

The fire was marked under control at 6:13 p.m. with no injuries reported.

Two adults were also displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross. The cause is still under investigation.