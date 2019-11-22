2 dogs, cat rescued from townhouse fire in New Kent County

NEW KENT, Va. (WAVY) — Two dogs and a cat were rescued from a major townhouse fire Thursday night in the Providence Forge area of New Kent County.

New Kent firefighters say the townhouse’s occupants were inside when the fire broke just before 11 p.m. in the 10000 block of Carolina Cherry Circle in the Oakmont Villas subdivision.

They were able to escape unharmed, but three pets were still inside.

Though there was heavy fire from the garage to the second floor when they arrived, firefighters were able to eventually enter and get the pets to safety. They’re being treated for smoke inhalation and are expected to recover.

The fire, which was brought under control at 11:15 p.m. after causing heavy damage throughout the townhouse, was deemed to be accidental. The New Kent Fire Marshal’s Office believes paper products left too close to a space heater caused the blaze. The fire didn’t extend into other townhouses, firefighters say.