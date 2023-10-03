SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two people are displaced after a house fire in Suffolk Tuesday afternoon.
Suffolk Fire & Rescue received a call for a structure fire on the 800 block of Kilby Avenue around noon.
When firefighters arrived on the scene they saw a moderate amount of smoke coming from the back of the house.
Crews quickly doused the fire and had it under control by 12:22 p.m.
Officials say there was smoke damage throughout the house, but no one was hurt.
The Red Cross is assisting the displaced resident.