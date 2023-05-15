NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — 2 adults are displaced after a home caught fire in Norfolk early Monday morning.

The report of the fire came in around 12:15 a.m. in the 100 block of Cap Lane, not far from East Bayview Boulevard and Granby Street.

According to officials, smoke was found coming from a window at the back of the house when firefighters arrived on scene. Once they made their way inside, they found fire in a rear bedroom.

The fire was quickly extinguished about 20 minutes after units arrived, preventing spread to other parts of the home.

No one was injured in this fire.

At this time, two adults are displaced.

The fire is still under investigation.