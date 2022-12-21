VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — No injuries were reported but two people are displaced after a fire early Wednesday morning on Towanda Road in the Indian River Estates area of Virginia Beach.

The fire broke out around 1 a.m. and firefighters found heavy smoke when they arrived. The fire was eventually marked under control just after 1:30 a.m.

Virginia Beach firefighters respond to Towanda Road for a house fire on Dec. 21, 2022 (Courtesy of VBFD)

Two residents were evaluated at the scene but refused treatment, firefighters say. Two pets were also displaced.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.