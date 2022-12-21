VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — No injuries were reported but two people are displaced after a fire early Wednesday morning on Towanda Road in the Indian River Estates area of Virginia Beach.
The fire broke out around 1 a.m. and firefighters found heavy smoke when they arrived. The fire was eventually marked under control just after 1:30 a.m.
Two residents were evaluated at the scene but refused treatment, firefighters say. Two pets were also displaced.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.