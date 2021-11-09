2 displaced after fire on Buckhorn Drive in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two people were displaced after a fire broke out Monday night at a home on Buckhorn Drive in Suffolk.

Firefighters got to the home in the 200 block of Buckhorn Drive at 8:50 p.m. and found heavy smoke. When they went inside they discovered heavy fire coming from a rear bedroom.

All of home’s occupants were outside when they arrived and no injuries were reported to them or firefighters.

The fire was marked under control at 9:11 p.m. and the home had heavy fire, smoke and heat damage.

Those displaced are being helped by family and the fire is under investigation by the fire marshal.