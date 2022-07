NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk firefighters responded to a fire this morning just before 5:30 a.m. on Barre Street in the Lindenwood area of the city.

Stephanie Ramsey with Norfolk Fire-Rescue says it was in the 2400 block of Barre Street and crews found smoke coming from the first floor when they arrived. It was called under control at 6:14 a.m. with no injuries reported.

Ramsey said there were still few details, including a possible cause, but there two people displaced.

