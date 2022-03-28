VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Two people and three pets have been displaced after a fire Sunday night on Ardmore Lane in the Salem area of Virginia Beach.

Virginia Beach firefighters say it broke out around 11:16 p.m. in the 4600 block of Ardmore Lane, just off Lynnhaven Parkway.

Engine 19 found smoke and flames coming from the rear of the house when they arrived and were able to get the fire under control at 11:42 p.m. Photos from the fire department show some pretty significant damage to the back part of the home.

Two people and three pets have been displaced after a fire Sunday night on Ardmore Lane in the Salem area of Virginia Beach. (Courtesy: Virginia Beach Fire Department)

No injuries were reported and the fire is still under investigation.