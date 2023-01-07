Two people are dead as the result of a plane crash Saturday off of Carolina Road in Suffolk, Virginia State Police said.

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Two people are dead as the result of a plane crash in Suffolk Saturday afternoon, Virginia State Police said.

A small passenger plane crashed around 12:16 p.m., according to Virginia State Police, and the plane was engulfed in fire after the crash in an area along Carolina Road.

State Police said the make and model of the plane are currently unknown.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue are on the scene containing the fire, State Police said.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating the crash, and the NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and provide additional updates, according to the FAA.

Once investigators verify the aircraft registration number at the scene, the FAA said it would release it.

Neither agency identifies people involved in aircraft accidents.

