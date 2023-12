CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Two people are dead after a fire at a residence on Supplejack Court in Chesapeake Thursday night, a city spokesperson has confirmed.

The call for the fire came in at 10:49 p.m. in the 400 block of Supplejack Court and the first units arrived eight minutes later.

No other residences were affected, and there were no additional victims, the spokesperson stated.

Multiple units were still at the scene as of 1 a.m. Friday.

