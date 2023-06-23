SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Two people died following an early morning crash on Route 58 in Southampton County.

According to the Southampton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the crash around 3:51 a.m. in the area of Route 58 westbound near Sykes Dr.

Deputies say a tractor-trailer was traveling westbound when it crashed with the rear of a Ford Fusion that was almost at a stop. The driver and the passenger of the Fusion were pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the tractor-trailer did not report any injuries.

The crash did cause some lane closures overnight, but all lanes were reopened around 8:30 a.m.