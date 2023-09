SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two people are dead after a fatal crash in Suffolk. It happened on Route 58 eastbound between the weigh station and the Chesapeake city line, police say.

According to police, it appears that one of the drivers was traveling in the wrong lane and collided with the other vehicle in the eastbound lane.

Courtesy of Suffolk Fire & Rescue Courtesy of Suffolk Fire & Rescue Courtesy of Suffolk Fire & Rescue Courtesy of Suffolk Fire & Rescue

The roadway will remain closed while police investigate crash.

We are working to learn more about this incident.

Check WAVY.com for the latest updates.