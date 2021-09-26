2 dead, 1 seriously injured in Norfolk shooting

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead and one person fighting for life.

Officials say the incident happened at 3:27 at a home in the 200 block of West Balview Avenue.

Officials tell us two people have been pronounced dead at the scene.

Another person has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police believe that this was a domestic-related shooting incident.

Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.

