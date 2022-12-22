PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Two Coast Guard cutters are returning home to Portsmouth for the holidays.

The Forward and Escanaba, both 270-foot Famous-class medium endurance cutters, were on deployment in the Caribbean. Forward traveled more than 11,250 miles conducting counterdrug operations, and last week offloaded about 13,375 pounds of cocaine worth an estimated $176 million in Port Everglades, Florida.

Escanaba helped with intercepting unsafe vessels carrying migrants and provided humanitarian aid. The Coast Guard says it assisted more than 400 migrants after interdicted two vessels.

Both cutters were expected to arrive back home early Thursday.