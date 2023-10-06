GATES COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Two men were arrested after deputies and North Carolina Patrol troopers found drugs during a traffic stop Thursday night in Gates County, the Gates County Sheriff’s Office says.

It happened in the area of Tuggie Eure Road in Eure, and both men were taken into custody.

Daniel Chappell is charged with felony possession with intent to sell/deliver a controlled substance, felony maintaining a vehicle for the sell/delivery of a controlled substance, felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Daniel Chappell (Courtesy of Gates County Sheriff’s Office)

Tristan Killam meanwhile was charged with misdemeanors associated with narcotics possession.

Tristan Killam (Courtesy of Gates County Sheriff’s Office)

The case is still under investigation and more charges may be pending, the sheriff’s office says.