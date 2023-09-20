VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Two people have been arrested a month after a 19-year-old was shot in a drug deal in Virginia Beach, police say.

The shooting back on August 17 happened just before 8 p.m. in the 1100 block of Level Green Boulevard in the southwest part of the city. A 19-year-old victim was found with several gunshot wounds, but survived. The suspects fled before police arrived.

Detectives were able to determine the incident started as a marijuana drug deal, and two suspects were identified: 25-year-old Antonio Jordan Jr. of Portsmouth and 24-year-old Ta’Shae Branch of Chesapeake. Both were taken into custody on September 15 by VBPD’s Warrant Fugitive Squad.

Antonio Jordan Jr.

Jordan is charged with robbery, aggravated malicious wounding, two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and felon in possession of a firearm.

Branch is charged with robbery, aggravated malicious wounding, conspiracy and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.