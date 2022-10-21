HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Eight firefighters and four civilians were injured in an apartment fire in Hampton on Friday morning.

According to officials, the fire started around 1:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Marcella Road. This is at the Township in Hampton Woods luxury apartments.

Officials declared this fire a 2nd-alarm fire, and said that eight firefighters and four civilians were injured.

WAVY crews went to the scene of the fire and spoke with a resident who was home at the time of the fire.

She heard three big popping noises and people yelling from the courtyard. When she went outside, she saw a single unit on fire.

10 On Your Side has contacted Hampton Fire & Rescue to learn more about the fire, including the extent of the damage and the cause of the fire.

