VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Fire broke out Thursday morning in the garage of a Virginia Beach home, officials confirm.

The first crews arrived on scene, in the 700 block of Aragona Blvd, at 10:25 a.m. and found the garage on fire. It took 20 minutes to declare the fire out.

Two adults and their three pet dogs have been displaced from the home and the Red Cross is assisting them.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.