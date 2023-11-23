NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two adults and two dogs are displaced after a house caught fire in Norfolk Thursday afternoon.

According to a Norfolk Fire-Rescue Battalion Chief, firefighters responded to the report of a residential fire just after 12:30 p.m. in the 3700 block of Lenoir Circle, near Chesapeake Boulevard and Central Avenue.

When firefighters arrived at the residence, they found a one and a half-story house with smoke coming from the roof. One occupant of the home was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Due to the fire, two adults and two dogs have been displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

