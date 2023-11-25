VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Fire Department and EMS were dispatched to a residential fire in the 1200 block of Cloquet Drive, located in the Red Mill area of the city, officials said.

Courtesy: VBFD Courtesy: VBFD

The call came in just before 11:10 a.m. After arriving on the scene, crews found a two-story structure with fire on the exterior. The cause was determined to be discarded ashes from a fire pit placed in a plastic trash can near the exterior of the home, officials said.

Two adults and one dog displaced, but no injuries were reported.