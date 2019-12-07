2 adults, 1 child displaced after Chesapeake fire

Photo courtesy of the Chesapeake Fire Department.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Firefighters responded in the 4300 block of Ballahack Road for a residential structure fire on Saturday.

Two adults and one child were displaced after a fire significantly damaged their home.

Chesapeake firefighters received the call in the Pleasant Grove area around 3:10 p.m.

A Fire Marshal who lives near the area noticed the smoke said the fire department.

Captain Steve Bradley with the Chesapeake Fire Department said the crew found a working fire in a rear bedroom.

The home sustained significant damage.

The Red Cross will be assisting the homeowners with temporary lodging arrangements.

No one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

