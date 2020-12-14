19-year-old reported missing in James City County, has cognitive impairment, police say

Anthony Lawson

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities in James City County are searching for a missing 19-year-old who has a cognitive impairment.

Police say Anthony Lawson was last seen leaving his home in the 100 block of Neighbors Drive on Dec. 11.

He was wearing black pants, a black hoodie with red stripes, black Nike shoes and a gray, white and black jacket. 

Anyone who’s seen Lawson is asked to call JCC Police at 757-566-0112.

