19-year-old reported missing in James City County, has cognitive impairment, police say

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities in James City County are searching for a missing 19-year-old who has a cognitive impairment.
Police say Anthony Lawson was last seen leaving his home in the 100 block of Neighbors Drive on Dec. 11.
He was wearing black pants, a black hoodie with red stripes, black Nike shoes and a gray, white and black jacket.
Anyone who’s seen Lawson is asked to call JCC Police at 757-566-0112.
