HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The driver of a motorcycle has been charged following a pursuit Thursday evening on Interstate 64 in Hampton.

According to Virginia State Police, Officers attempted to pull over a 2021 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle at around 6:57 p.m. Police say the driver, identified as 19-year-old Destiny Martinez, was seen going 100mph in a 65mph zone.

Martinez refused to stop and continued traveling at a high rate of speed, in and out of traffic, on I-64 westbound through York County.

Police say the pursuit ended when Martinez struck the rear of an SUV and was thrown from the motorcycle. Martinez suffered non life-threatening injuries and was charged with felony elude, reckless driving by speed, reckless driving general, and operating a motorcycle with an endorsement.

Police say the driver of the SUV was not injured.