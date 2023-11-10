BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — An arrest was made the morning of Friday, Nov. 10, in Hampton in connection to the homicide of 23-year-old Demetrice Futrell that occurred on Oct. 25 on Pine Street in Lewiston/Woodville.

19-year-old Michael Thompson was arrested in Hampton connection to the incident by the Hampton Police Department Swat Team and the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office Investigators, officials said.

On Oct. 25, around 1 p.m. deputies responded to area of Pine Street in Lewiston/Woodville in reference to a person suffering with a gunshot wound. Futrell was found deceased.

Michael Thompson. Courtesy: Bertie County Sheriffs Office

Investigators with the Bertie County Sheriffs Office and North Carolina SBI investigated the incident and obtained warrants for Thompson.

“It breaks my heart to see our young people who have not experienced life to cut their lives short,” Sheriff Tyrone M Ruffin said, in a release. “Whether it is spending the rest of their lives behind bars, or in a grave, the question is, is it worth it?”