NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 19-year-old has been arrested following a carjacking investigation in Norfolk.

According to Norfolk police, the incident occurred around 7:45 p.m. on January 16 in the 3100 block of Tidewater Drive near Bellevue Avenue.

The victim told police a man with a gun approached the vehicle while it was stopped at the intersection. The victim ran from the car, and the suspect drove off in the victim’s car. The suspect fired his weapon while driving away. There were no injuries reported.

Later the same night, Chesapeake police reported seeing the stolen car in their city and officers pursued the car into Portsmouth. During the pursuit, the driver ran from the stolen car. Officers were unable to locate the driver, but the stolen car was recovered.

After further investigation, detectives identified the suspect as 19-year-old Keshawn R. Hunt.

Detectives obtained the following charges against Hunt: armed carjacking, use of a firearm, wearing a mask, and computer trespass. Hunt was listed as a wanted fugitive.

On Monday, officers spotted Hunt in the 700 block of A Avenue in Norfolk and took him into custody.

At the time of his arrest, police say Hunt was in possession of a gun and was charged with carrying a firearm with an extended magazine.

During Hunt’s arrest, Deivon O. Cornick, 20, was also arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, two counts of reckless handling of a firearm, and concealed weapon-second offense.

Hunt and Cornick are currently being held in the Norfolk City Jail without bond.

Keshawn R. Hunt (Courtesy – NPD) Deivon O. Cornick (Courtesy – NPD)

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.