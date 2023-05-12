SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk police are investigating a shooting that left a 19-year-old man dead Friday morning.

Police said around 12:50 a.m. Friday, they received a report of shots fired in the 1000 block of Marsh Pointe Drive, not far from White Marsh Road.

After hearing gunshots, the caller saw someone running from the area.

Less than an hour later, police received another call for service in the 1000 block of Marsh Pointe Drive for a shooting.

When units arrived on scene, they located a man who was shot. The man, 19-year-old James T. Joseph Killebrew of Portsmouth, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

There is no suspect information to release at this time.