WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities are asking the public to be on the lookout for 18-year-old Aonesty Selby, who was last seen Wednesday by her family, the James City County Police Department says.

She may be in the Williamsburg, Hampton, or greater Hampton Roads area, police say, and could be with a male named “Darius Jones” or a male named “Tyrique.”

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the JCCPD at 757-566-0112.