CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — An 18-year-old from Chesapeake died in a rollover crash over the weekend near Naval Auxiliary Landing Field Fentress.

It happened just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Fentress Airfield Road. Police say 18-year-old Jordon Hall’s Isuzu SUV ran off the road and rolled over several times. He was pronounced dead the scene.

No other details have been released, but police say the crash is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line.