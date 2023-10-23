HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police have charged an 18-year-old woman after her 8-year-old brother died in an incident earlier this month on Golden Gate Drive in Hampton.

Police announced Monday that Enashia Futrell, of Newport News, has been charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter and one count of child endangerment.

The incident happened back on October 2 while police say Futrell was driving a vehicle in the 200 block of Golden Gate Drive. The child reportedly climbed onto the roof of the vehicle before falling to the ground.

He was found unresponsive in the roadway and later died at the hospital after being airlifted by Nightingale.