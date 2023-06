SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities in Suffolk ordered the evacuation of 18 residents due to a natural gas leak.

Crews arrived at the 200 block of Pine Street, Sunday just before noon, to discover a natural gas line between two houses had been struck by contractors, and was actively leaking gas.

Virginia Natural Gas was able to secure the leak by 1:07 p.m.

All those evacuated were able to return safely to their homes. No one was hurt.