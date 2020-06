NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police say a 17-year-old arrived at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital on Monday afternoon with a gunshot wound.

Police had few details when 10 On Your Side reached out, but said the juvenile arrived at Norfolk General just after 12:30 p.m.

The 17-year-old’s injury is considered not life-threatening and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.